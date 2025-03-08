Pawan Kalyan wishes on International Women’s Day, highlights women's role in society

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan hailed women as the "true architects of society" in a statement issued on Saturday to mark International Women's Day. He extended his heartfelt greetings to women, praising their significant contributions across various sectors—from family management to administration and commercial industries.

In his remarks, Kalyan emphasized that women are successfully fulfilling their responsibilities, thus driving societal progress. He expressed commitment to supporting women's empowerment in Andhra Pradesh, stating that the coalition government will take necessary measures to promote financial self-reliance among women.

Kalyan announced the launch of a special program aimed at providing benefits of approximately Rs. 4,000 crores to around 11.5 lakh people in the state. He also acknowledged the positive impact of national initiatives such as the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Ujjwal Yojana, which have benefitted a significant percentage of the population under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

This celebration of women’s achievements and the government’s pledge to enhance their economic status underscores the growing recognition of women's pivotal role in shaping society.