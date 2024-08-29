  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Pawan Kalyan wishes on Telugu Language Day, pays tribute to Gidugu Venkata Ramamurthy

Pawan Kalyan wishes on Telugu Language Day, pays tribute to Gidugu Venkata Ramamurthy
x
Highlights

On the occasion of Telugu Language Day, Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan emphasized the importance of preserving and promoting the...

On the occasion of Telugu Language Day, Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan emphasized the importance of preserving and promoting the Telugu language among the younger generation. He highlighted the contributions of Sri Gidugu Venkata Ramamurthy, the founder of Pragmatic Language, whose efforts to make Telugu accessible to the common people have left an indelible mark on the language.

Paying homage to Ramamurthy, Kalyan stated, "Let us respect our mother tongue, which Srikrishna Devaraya hailed as the great language among the languages of our country. It is our duty to convey the greatness of Telugu to the new generation." He underscored the aesthetic appeal of the Telugu language, which has been cultivated through the transition from classical scriptures to contemporary usage.

Kalyan urged the incorporation of Telugu language education at the school level, noting that such efforts could expand students' horizons and deepen their appreciation for their cultural heritage. "

Further, the Jana Sena chief also stated that the coalition government would take concrete steps to enhance the usage of Telugu in governmental affairs. "Telugu Language Day will be meaningful only when our language reigns in our daily lives," he asserted.





Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X