Pawan Kalyan writes to AP govt. seeks help to farmers due to heavy rains

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan has written a letter to the government to help the farmers who have suffered due to untimely rains in Andhra Pradesh. He said that the farmers are already facing financial difficulties and the tenant farmers who are burdened with debts should be immediately helped.



He said that the untimely rains are crippling the rice farmers and demanded immediate financial assistance from the government. In the letter, he stated that farmers have suffered severe losses due to untimely rains, strong winds and hailstorms in the state.

Pawan said that according to the preliminary estimate, crops have been damaged in 2 lakh acres.

However, the Andhra Pradesh government headed by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan has already started the enumeration of the crops and asked the officials to submit report in a week. The chief minister said that the authorities should help the people affected with untimely rains.