Pawan Kalyan's deeksha in support to Vizag steel plant workers begins in Mangalagiri

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan Deeksha in support of the workers' struggle to protect the Visakhapatnam steel plant from privatisation has begun on Sunday at party office in Mangalagiri. The deeksha would continue till 5 pm.

According to Jana Sena party sources, Pawan Kalyan has started deeksha in support to the workers' agitation who are protesting against the privatisation of Visakhapatnam steel plant from the last 300 days.

Earlier, Pawan Kalyan while on the way to the party office in Mangalagiri has participated in Shramadhanam program. Pawan launched the program in protest to dilapidated condition of roads in the state and later went to the party office and participation in solidarity with the struggle of the Visakhapatnam steel workers.

It is known that the Visakhapatnam steel plant employees were protesting from last year against the privatisation of steel plant. The opposition parties were also expressing solidarity withe workers. The government of Andhra Pradesh has written a letter to centre to withdraw the decision of privatisation.