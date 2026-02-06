Pawan: SIT confirmed presence of animal fat Tirumala laddu ghee

Vijayawada: Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Thursday said that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) report had clearly confirmed the presence of animal fat in the ghee used for preparing Tirumala Srivari Laddu Prasadam and that it had not given a clean chit to the YSRCP at any stage.

Speaking to the media along with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and BJP state president P V N Madhav after a meeting at the Chief Minister’s residence in Undavalli, Pawan Kalyan said the NDDB report had been read out to them by the Chief Minister and it clearly supported the findings of the SIT.

He said the issue was highly sensitive and concerned the faith of crores of devotees. “Those who play with God and hurt devotees’ sentiments have never survived in history. They should at least now seek forgiveness from Lord Venkateswara for the great sin they have committed,” he said.

Pawan Kalyan questioned why his government would make such allegations for political gain when it had a full five-year mandate. He alleged that the YSRCP had even taken revenge on God and showed disrespect to Hindu traditions during its rule. Referring to past incidents, he cited the vandalism at Ramatheertham, theft at the Durga temple, and the burning of the Antarvedi chariot, alleging that the previous government had trivialised such incidents instead of taking action.

Clarifying that the issue was not about religion, he said it was about accountability and respect for faith. “They committed a mistake, and instead of apologising, they are demanding that we apologise,” he said.

Pawan claimed that adulterated laddus were even sent to Ayodhya, calling it a serious offence. He said multiple reports had confirmed irregularities in the ghee.

While the NDDB detected animal fat residues, he said the NDRI had admitted it lacked the capacity for certain tests.

Stating that devotees’ sentiments had been deeply hurt, Pawan Kalyan said the government was revealing facts responsibly and would not politicise the issue. “We will not remain silent on matters concerning God and Dharma,” he asserted.