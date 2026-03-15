Pawan vows roads, welfare schemes for tribal villages

Paderu (ASR district): Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan said the coalition government is committed to ensuring development and welfare reach remote tribal regions, adding that the administration aims to resolve people’s problems before they are forced to raise them in protest.

Speaking at the ‘Mata–Manthi’ interaction programme with tribal residents at Nandigaruvu village in Paderu constituency of Alluri Sitarama Raju district on Saturday, he said the government has transformed its governance approach to bring the entire administrative machinery closer to the people.

“We have constructed a road to this hilltop village, which had not seen a proper road for 70 years. The coalition government is a people-friendly government and we are always ready to ensure that hardships do not reach your doorstep,” he said.

Criticising the previous administration, Pawan Kalyan said people were often hesitant to raise their concerns. “Earlier, people were afraid even to speak about their problems. We have changed that system and ensured that the entire government machinery comes forward to address people’s issues,” he said.

He said the coalition government is giving equal importance to welfare and development. “For Nandigaruvu village, which has about 40,000, we spent nearly Rs 2 crore to construct a road. We do not want to see people being carried in ‘dolis’ anymore, so with Central government support, we are building roads to every village,” he said.

He alleged that nearly Rs 4,000 crore under the Jal Jeevan Mission was misused earlier, adding that within 18 months in power, the government had laid about 460 kilometres of roads in tribal villages.

He noted that several works — including drinking water facilities and school buildings — remained pending in hilltop regions and pledged to complete them. He also said the 13th foundation day of Jana Sena Party was deliberately observed in the remote village rather than before a large public gathering.

During the programme, Pawan directed officials to resolve several grievances on the spot, sanctioned road and school projects, and instructed the construction of magic drains in nearby villages. Ministers, officials and senior police officers were present.