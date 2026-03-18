Pay tax on time, avail loan waiver: Commissioner

Tirupati: House owners under Tirupati Municipal Corporation limits are requested to clear all pending property taxes in a single payment to avail 50% waiver on interest, said Commissioner N Mourya.

The Andhra Pradesh government has issued orders in G.O.Ms.No. 58 MA&UD (C2) Department dated 16-03-2026, offering 50% interest relief on property tax payments. Commissioner said property tax payers should make use of this opportunity.

She said as per the state government orders, house tax and vacant land tax dues payable to the Municipal Corporation in single payment by March 31, will qualify for 50% waiver on the levied interest. House owners, property tax payers under Tirupati Municipal Corporation are appealed to utilize this opportunity provided by the government, clear their house tax and vacant land tax dues immediately, and avail 50% interest waiver. This benefit is available only up to March 31 with no extensions, she added.