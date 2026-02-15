  1. Home
PD Act invoked against two red sanders smugglers

  • Created On:  15 Feb 2026 8:45 AM IST

Tirupati: The Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force (RSASTF) has invoked Preventive Detention (PD) Act against two habitual offenders involved in red sanders smuggling.

Syed Firoz (38) from Karnataka and Rajasekhar (33) from Chittoor district face multiple cases for organised smuggling activities that violate wildlife laws and threaten public safety.

Task Force Head L Subba Rayudu recommended the PD Act, leading to orders from Tirupati district Collector and Magistrate Dr S Venkateswar. Under SP P Srinivas and ASP J Kulashekar leadership, the duo were shifted to Kadapa Central Jail.

RSASTF officials warn that they will not spare smugglers, with prior convictions already in place and properties subject to seizure. Youth are urged to avoid such crimes that ruin futures, as the task force continues its crackdown on illegal transport.

