Peace rally taken out on Palm Sunday

Rajamahendravaram: Palm Sunday, observed on the Sunday preceding the crucifixion of Jesus Christ, was celebrated with devotion and fervour at the Bible Mission Zion Prayer Hall (Sharon House) in Venkatapuram area of Rajamahendravaram. Sunday school children and members of the congregation took out a peace rally holding palm leaves, symbolising the message of peace preached by Jesus Christ. Reverend P Ernest Moses, Dr Garapati Elizabeth and Kavitha were among those who participated in the programme.

On the occasion, a separate peace rally was organised under the aegis of Dahinchu Agni Ministries, calling for global harmony. Speaking at the event, Bishop Dr Thomas, founder of the ministry, said that lasting peace in the present turbulent times can be achieved only through the teachings of Christ. He explained that Christians observe Palm Sunday to commemorate the entry of Jesus Christ into Jerusalem on a donkey before his crucifixion.

He also recalled that Christ was crucified on Friday for the redemption of humanity’s sins and rose from the dead on the third day. Prayers were offered for peace across the world, particularly in the context of ongoing tensions involving countries such as Iran, Israel and the United States. The rally began from the Agni Ministries auditorium and passed through Kotha Road, Aryapuram and Gokavaram bus stand. Clothes were later distributed to the poor as part of the programme. Sheeba Thomas, Catherine Joy, Karishma Prajee, Daniel, Ebed and Ravi and others participated.