People feeling 'insecure' under YSRCP regime, charges Lokesh

Kadapa (YSR District): TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh on Tuesday said that all sections of people in the State were feeling insecure as Jungle Justice was being implemented under the rule of the YSR Congress government. Lokesh visited Proddaturu party in-charge G Praveen Kumar Reddy at the Central Prison here on Tuesday.

Speaking to mediapersons, he said that earlier AP police earned a good name for their impartial behavior with the people as well as public representatives. But after the YSRCP came to power in 2019 elections, he alleged that the police were only following the diktat of YSRCP leaders and harassing innocent people.

"There is a peculiar situation currently prevailing in AP as the police are discharging responsibilities in favour of law-breakers instead of victims," he said. The TDP leader said that as many as 70 TDP functionaries were killed across the State during the three-and-a-half year rule of the YSRCP government.

He alleged that the YSRCP government hatched a conspiracy by creating law & order problem by provoking the Jana Sena Party (JSP) activists during Pawan Kalyan's recent tour of Visakhapatnam. He opined that the State government cannot set up three capitals as people in all regions strongly oppose the proposal.

Lokesh recalled that Jagan as an Opposition leader in the State Assembly on September 2, 2014, agreed to setting up the State capital in Amaravati and backed the decision taken by the then TDP government.

He wondered why Jagan has changed his stand completely after assuming charge as the Chief Minister.

Lokesh assured full support from the TDP to the family of Praveen Kumar Reddy against him cases were 'foisted' by the police. Later, the TDP leader visited the Praveen Kumar Reddy's family at YMR Colony in Proddaturu town and consoled the family members.

TDP YSR district in-charge S Chandramohan Reddy, politburo member R Srinivasulu Reddy, leaders and party in-charges from all constituencies were present.