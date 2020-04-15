People hail extension of lockdown in Tirupati

Tirupati: The extension of lockdown has largely evoked positive response from various quarters. People are of the opinion that the Centre's decision is right given the dire need to halt the killer Covid-19 in its tracks.

There may be huge price to pay in terms of economy including large-scale unemployment, but extension of lockdown is inevitable, they said.

Tirupati NGOs association president S Suresh Babu said that lockdown is the only option before the country. "Otherwise, the virus spread might have been very huge which the country with such a large population cannot contain.

But the cut in government employees' salaries is not correct and the government should pay the full salary immediately," he said.

Pointing that employees of some departments like revenue and panchayat raj are in the forefront of Covid–19 duties facing all risks, he said that it was not at all proper to stop their salaries.

Similarly, there are several other departments which need to work like treasuries. Government should not create any inconvenience to the employees by imposing a cut in their salaries, Suresh Babu opined.

P Krishna, a private company employee, said that as more and more cases are being reported every day, lockdown should be continued and needs even more strict implementation.

If any relaxation is given at this stage, there would be no meaning for the earlier lockdown. However, several people particularly from unorganised sector, have been facing severe problems for livelihood. Still, everyone should show some restraint to see better days ahead, he said.

D R Guru Murthy, who runs a cement pipes business, observed that lockdown has seriously affected the business community along with many other sections.

Except a few trades, others could not even open their shutters for the last three weeks thereby incurring huge loses. Since it is all to protect people from Covid–19, lockdown should be continued further till the normalcy is restored, Guru Murthy opined.

L Santosh, who is awaiting senior Intermediate results, welcomed the decision, but said that the whole episode had pushed students into a state of uncertainty.

They were unable to know when the restrictions will go and when the classes for NEET will commence and wished that at least after May 3, everything would become normal.