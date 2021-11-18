People of Kuppam bid farewell to Chandrababu Naidu, says Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy

Amaravati: Asserting that people of Kuppam have bid a farewell to TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, Government Advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said that YSRCP swept municipal polls with people's support.



Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, Sajjala said that Naidu suffered yet another humiliating defeat in Kuppam, which was his bastion for decades.

He said the TDP which earlier had a good hold in Kuppam has seen adverse results right from panchayat polls to the recent municipal elections as people have welcomed the good governance of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, he added.

Naidu had already found an excuse over his defeat by falsely alleging that irregularities had taken place in the elections even though the State Election Commissioner had denied them. He stated that it was TDP leaders who pooled people from other mandals to create chaos during polls and blame the government.

Sajjala said that the YSRCP winning streak started with over 50 per cent votes in 2019 general elections and now it has surpassed over 90 per cent in municipal polls because of the welfare schemes and the government initiatives that benefited people of all sections. He thanked the voters for supporting YSRCP and giving such a massive win.