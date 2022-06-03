People slowly dissociating themselves from YSRCP: TDP

Srikakulam: TDP district vice-president PMJ Babu said people across the state are slowly distancing themselves from the YSRCP as they are realising the failures of the government over series of issues.

In a press conference here on Thursday, he lamented that the YSRCP government has failed to fulfil its pre-poll promises like rehabilitation and resettlement (R&R) Act 2013 for enhancement of package for displaced people of Vamsadhara reservoir project, enhancement of compensation for Titli cyclone victims and complete ban on liquor. He said the government had introduced new liquor policy only to encourage and promote liquor brands of the companies of relatives of the Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

"By increasing the liquor price exorbitantly, the government is exploiting poor people, particularly daily wage workers who are addicted to the liquor. After seeing the grand success of TDP's Mahanadu, YSRCP leaders seemed to be worried about their future,'' he said. He further explained that atrocities are rampant against Dalits despite home minister Thaneti Vanitha belonging to the same community.