People told to be aware of rights

Jana Vignana Vedika organised a thought-provoking awareness lecture programme on the topic ‘Do voters elect the government, or does the government select the voters?’ at the Retail Chemist and Druggist Association Hall in Ongole on Friday.

Jana Vignana Vedika founder Dr V Brahma Reddy, chief guest, spoke at length on the role and responsibilities of citizens in governance, urging people to be aware of their rights and actively participate in society’s development.

JVV honorary president Dr Kolla Nageswara Rao addressed the gathering on the impact of the America-Iran conflict on India, explaining how current international developments could affect the country.

The programme was attended by a large number of citizens and youth. State vice-president Kolla Madhu, State secretary Kanchara Venkateswarlu, district president Chinnaji, district general secretary Bodimpudi Srinivasa Rao, and other members expressed gratitude to all participants for making the event a success.