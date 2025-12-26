People urged to avail interest-free loan of Rs 1 lakh

Guntur: Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar said on Thursday that the District Central Cooperative Bank (DCCB) currently has funds amounting to Rs 6,000 crore. Of this, Rs 4,800 crore has been received through NABARD, while the remaining Rs 1,500 crore has come from public deposits.

Addressing the gathering at the oath-taking ceremony of the governing body of the Kollipara Village Cooperative Society, the Minister said that farmers are being provided loans with an interest-free benefit on the first Rs 1 lakh.

Speaking on the occasion, MLC Alapati Rajendra Prasad said that people should recall how Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu responded to issues related to urea fertiliser and farmers, and compare it with the response of the leaders of the previous government.

DCCB chairman Makkena Malleswara Rao, PACS members Bhimavarapu Kishore Reddy and Padmaja, DCMS chairman Vadranam Haribabu and former Duggirala Market Yard chairman Vanga Sambi Reddy were present at the programme.

Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications,Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar addressing a meeting held at Kollipara Village Cooperative Society at Kollipara on Thursday.

MLC Alapati Rajendra Prasad is also seen.