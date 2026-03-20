People urged to preserve Telugu culture

Chittoor: District in-charge Collector Adarsh Rajendran called on people to preserve Telugu culture and traditions, Vedic wisdom, and Sanatana dharma as a cherished heritage.

Sri Parabhava Nama Samvatsara Ugadi celebrations 2026 held at the Collectorate here on Thursday, in which district officials participated in large number.

Kanipakam temple priests, led by Acharya Chilakamarti Venkata Subbarao, conducted Panchanga sravanam for the new year.

Speaking on the occasion, the in-charge Collector extended wishes for good health, prosperity, and family happiness to everyone in the district. He emphasised that Ugadi means ‘the beginning of a Yuga’ goes beyond marking a new year; it serves as a reminder to reflect on cultural roots and values amid modern influences.

DRO Mohan Kumar highlighted Ugadi's significance, noting it starts on Chaitra Shuddha Padyami with nature's renewal. He reminded that the government is celebrating the festival with honoring poets, artists, and scholars through Hamsa Ratna awards across the State. Despite short preparation time, the event succeeded with support

Five Vedic scholars including Venkata Subbarao, Sridhar Ayyar, Padmanabha Gurukul, Ramakrishna Acharya, and Archakam Parthasarathi received State honors, along with Ugadi awards to officials for distinguished services in various fields. District Tourism Officer AM Narendra Kumar, Endowments Assistant Commissioner Chittemma, SSA PD Venkataramana, Babu, RDO Srinivasulu, Tourism Manager Gowri, Writers' Association President Hari, Vedic scholars, poets, artists participated.