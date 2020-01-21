Petty quarrel led to acid attack on 60 year old woman and her son

Ongole: The dispute in the domestic account of daily milk led to the acid attack on two persons including a 60-year-old woman in Prakasam district. The police arrested the accused immediately and shifted the victims to the hospital, where the doctors announced that they suffered about 50 per cent burns on the body.

According to the Kandukur DSP B Ravichandra, a quarrel occurred between Medikonda Ankaiah, a milk collection centre operator and his customer Puvadi Chinakotamma, both are natives of Kalavalla village in Valativari Palem mandal, about the money to be paid as per the milk usage on Tuesday evening. Later, Ankaiah observed that Chinakotamma, aged 60 years, and her son Ramesh, aged 40 years, are passing by a small hotel at the village centre and attacked them with an acid that would be used in the milk chilling machines. The VV Palem SI Hazarathaiah reached the village immediately after receiving the complaint and informed the same to the SP Siddharth Kaushal. The SP ordered the Kandukur DSP Ravichandra, CI Vijay Kumar to visit the spot and start the investigation. The police personnel arrested the accused Ankaiah and shifted the victims to the hospital, where they were announced to be suffered burns on about 50 per cent of the body and their condition is stable.

The SP Siddharth Kaushal informed that the department will see the victims receive compensation from the government as soon as possible and assured that they receive better treatment.