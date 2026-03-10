PGRS: 36 complaints received

Vijayawada: Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) Commissioner HM Dhyanachandra has directed officials to ensure quality resolution to every public grievance and work in coordination to prevent problems faced by citizens.

The Commissioner made these remarks while reviewing grievances received during the weekly Public Grievance Redressal System (PGRS) held at the VMC head office and zonal offices on Monday.

He received petitions at the main office and simultaneously monitored the grievance sessions at zonal offices through video conference.

He also said that grievances received through the ‘Pura Mitra’ platform are being verified at the field level and resolved promptly. A total of 36 complaints were received during the programme. These included six related to town planning, 10 engineering issues, three public health complaints, 12 revenue matters, one pertaining to Poverty Alleviation and Urban Community Development (PAUCD), two related to estate matters and two to horticulture, officials said.

Desilting of drains

Later, the Commissioner held a review meeting with department heads on various development works in the city and directed officials to carry out desilting of drains in a planned manner ahead of the monsoon season.

He said desilting works should be taken up systematically using mapped drainage networks and completed in coordination between the public health and engineering departments. Both major and minor drains in each secretariat jurisdiction should be desilted simultaneously to ensure effective results.

The Commissioner suggested marking completed works on maps using different colours by the concerned departments to ensure that the entire drainage network is covered without gaps. Only after verifying that all drains in an area are fully cleared should the work be considered complete, he said, adding that proper desilting up to the last point of the drainage system would prevent water stagnation on roads during the rainy season.

Dhyanachandra also instructed officials to intensify measures to control the growing mosquito problem in the city by removing silt from drains using long-arm equipment. He further directed officials to remove unauthorised constructions, intensify property tax collection drives and conduct surprise inspections to prevent fire accidents. Additional Commissioners Dr D Chandrasekhar and A Ravindra Rao, Chief City Planner K Sanjay Ratna Kumar, Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr K Arjuna Rao, In-charge Chief Engineer P Satya Kumari, Superintendent Engineer (Works) Chandrasekhar, Accounts Officer B Satyanarayana Murthy, Executive Engineers Gopalakrishna and Prabhakar, Estate Officer A Sridhar, RFO Malyadri, Horticulture Deputy Director Chandrasekhar, Biologist Kameswara Rao, and other staff participated in the meeting.