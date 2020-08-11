PHC to remain open for 24 hours in Andhra Pradesh, government to issue orders

Despite the coronavirus pandemic taking toll with increasing cases, the Andhra Pradesh government headed by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is ramping up welfare schemes. The government, which has already taken several revolutionary decisions to strengthen public hospitals in the state, has recently taken another step forward. It has decided that all primary health centers, which are the backbone of primary care in rural areas, will now operate 24 hours a day. Rural areas will have doctors available 24 hours a day.

The Andhra Pradesh government is taking several steps to contain Coronavirus. So far there are only 520 PHCs operating 24 hours a day. Now another 625 PHCs will be added to convert the total 1,145 to 24 hours working. Orders will be issued soon. Most PHCs currently have a single doctor, but now each PHC has two doctors on a shift basis. Outpatient services are available 12 hours a day. If the victim comes to the PHC and calls after 8 pm, the doctor will have to come. This is called an online call.

While as many as 170 types of medicines are available in every primary health center. Each PHC has three staff nurses who work in three shifts. If someone comes to the hospital in the middle of the night due to a snakebite or dog bite and calls, the doctors have to come within 10 minutes, which greatly reduces the cost of medication for poor patients. Transportation is also available 24 hours a day as there is an ambulance in the mandal and 104 vehicles are connected to each PHC.