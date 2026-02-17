‘Pink Sakhi Saree Walk’ to build awareness on cancer prevention

Visakhapatnam: The second edition of the ‘Pink Sakhi Saree Walk’ will be organised on March 8 from 6 am to 8 am at RK Beach.

Like the previous edition, actor and social worker Gautami will flag off the walk by participating as special guest. The event, organised by Rohit Memorial Trust (RMT), is aimed at spreading awareness about cancer among women with a specific focus on cervical cancer, the second most prevalent cancer in the world.

On Monday, the poster of the walk was launched by Deputy Chairperson of Visakhapatnam Port Authority Roshni Aparanji Korati along with chairman Alwardas and READ Group of Educational Institutions SP Ravindra and director S Vijaya Ravindra in the presence of Principal of Visakha Valley School Eshwari Prabhakar, Meenakshi Anantram and Anantram Ganapati of the RMT, among others.

Along with volunteers, the walk is being supported by members of other NGOs, representatives of various organisations.