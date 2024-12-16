Plans afoot to launch Telugu literary tourism circuits

Mangalagiri: The State government is planning to introduce Telugu literary tourism circuits to bring awareness among children and new generation about our poets and writers, said Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan.

Pawan said that the birthplaces and their memorabilia of great poets Sri Sri, Gurajada, Chalam, Gurram Joshua, Viswanatha Satyanarayana, Devarakonda Balagangadhara Tilak, Devulapalli Krishna Sastri and others should be preserved by making them tourist spots. The regions of their birthplaces would also be developed.

Vijayawada Book Festival members T Manohar Naidu, K Lakshmaiah, Golla Narayana Rao and Sandipani met the Deputy Chief Minister at his camp office here on Sunday and informed him about the book festival which they had been organising for the last 35 years to make book read-ing popular.

The committee members informed the Deputy Chief Minister that there was no proper ground for conducting the book festival for the last few years which is causing incon-venience to people.

Pawan Kalyan assured them that he would strive to solve the problem. He said that just like spiritual tourism and adventure sports tourism, literary tourism should also be developed. The students and language lovers should be encouraged to visit the places of birth of great lovers. Places like Vetapalem library, Rajamahendravaram Gau-tami library and Kadapa CP Brown library are prominent in Andhra Pradesh and a literary circuit could be created by linking all these places. Plans could be prepared by coor-dinating with the cultural and tourism departments for promoting such literary circuits.