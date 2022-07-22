Plans on to cut share of IALAs from 35 to 15%: Amarnath

Nellore: Minister of industries and information technology Gudivada Amarnath said on Thursday that the state government is considering to reduce the share of Industrial Area Local Authorities (IALA) to pay share of property tax to be paid to the parent local body from 35 per cent to 15 per cent for enabling the authorities to develop infrastructure in the areas.

The minister, along with agriculture minister K Govardhan Reddy and local legislator K Sridhar Reddy, formally inaugurated a road constructed in Auto Nagar at Ayyappa temple at a cost of Rs 22 crore. He said the decision of the state government will benefit many industrial areas or Auto Nagars across the state.

Minister Amarnath said Nellore has a potential to develop into a major industrial hub in the state after Visakhapatnam and anticipated a notable change in the coming years with mushrooming of industrial units. He appreciated efforts of the legislator K Sridhar Reddy for his arduous work in getting

Rs 22 crore funds for Auto Nagar as no other Auto Nagar has been allocated so much funds.

The industries minister said the Chief Minister formally conducted Bhumi Puja for Ramayapatnam port works on Wednesday and they were expecting arrival of industrial corridors in the region in the coming three years.

Agriculture minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy said Auto Nagar has been lacking adequate infrastructure and amenities for many decades. He said MLA Sridhar Reddy focussed on the development of the Auto Nagar and wonderfully conducted Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam programme in his constituency.

Nellore Rural MLA Sridhar Reddy assured Rs 5 lakh funds for completing construction of rest house in the area. He said the agriculture minister sanctioned Rs 12 crore for the Auto Nagar and the works will also start shortly.

MLC B Kalyan Chakravarthy, mayor P Sravanthi, joint collector R Kurmanath, municipal commissioner M Jahnavi, local corporator Dr Sattar and others were present.