Plea to address gas shortage in old age homes

Amaravati: Former Child Welfare Committee chairman BVS Kumar has urged Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to take immediate steps to address the severe shortage of cooking gas affecting orphanages and old age homes across Andhra Pradesh.

In a representation submitted to the Chief Minister at Velagapudi, Kumar highlighted the hardships faced by charitable institutions caring for destitute senior citizens and children due to disruptions in cooking gas supply amid the ongoing global situation.

According to the appeal, the state has around 247 registered old age homes, of which 75 receive government grant-in-aid, besides nearly 100 unregistered homes run by NGOs and charitable organisations. These institutions collectively cater to an estimated 8,000 to 10,000 senior citizens.

In addition, there are about 600 Child Care Institutions (CCIs) across Andhra Pradesh, including 497 registered with the Women and Child Development Department, providing shelter and food to nearly 15,000 children in need of care and protection.

Kumar stated that many of these institutions are currently facing acute shortages of cooking gas, severely impacting their ability to prepare daily meals. He warned that the situation poses a serious threat to the health and well-being of these vulnerable groups.

He appealed to the government to issue directions to District Collectors to identify all such homes, including unregistered ones, and ensure uninterrupted supply of cooking gas cylinders under the domestic category. He also sought priority monitoring to prevent disruption of food services.

Calling for urgent and compassionate intervention, Kumar expressed hope that timely action would alleviate the suffering of thousands of elderly persons and children dependent on these institutions.