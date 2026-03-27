Plea to construct bridge on Polavaram canal at Velagaleru

Vijayawada: Mylavaram MLA Vasantha Venkata Krishna Prasad has urged Water Resources Minister Dr Nimmala Ramanaidu to sanction funds for the construction of a bridge across the Polavaram Right Main Canal at Velagaleru village in G Konduru mandal.

On Thursday, the MLA, along with a group of farmers, met the minister at the State Secretariat and submitted a representation highlighting the hardships faced by locals due to the absence of a bridge.

Speaking on the occasion, Krishna Prasad said that farmers in the region are facing severe difficulties in crossing the canal, particularly during the rainy season. He said that Pulivagu, Budameru, and the Polavaram Right Main Canal converge at one point, making it extremely risky for farmers to cross to the other side. He recalled that around 10 people had lost their lives due to drowning incidents in the area between 2010 and 2011. The MLA further explained that farmers cultivating lands under Narsayagudem tank are forced to take a detour of nearly 32 kilometres to reach their fields during the monsoon, as they cannot cross the water body safely.