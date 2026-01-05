Plea to gift 'Nenu-Naa Amaravati' to capital protectors

Vijayawada: Eminentlitterateur Golla Narayana Rao has called upon people to read and promote Nenu-Naa Amaravati book authored by Amaravati movement leader Pothula Balakotayya, describing it as a vital document of history that must reach every household. He coined a new slogan, saying, “Wear a torn shirt if needed, but buy a good book. Buy Nenu-Naa Amaravati and gift it to those who protected the capital.”

Narayana Rao visited the 36th Vijayawada Book Festival on Saturday, where he purchased a copy of Nenu-Naa Amaravati and presented it to city-based advocate Koteswara Rao. Speaking on the occasion, he said the book vividly documents the historic Amaravati movement, the immense sacrifices made by farmers, and the 1,631-day-long people’s struggle to protect the capital.

He emphasised that the book serves not only as a record of past events but also as an inspiration for future generations. “If one wants to understand the historic moments of the Amaravati movement and the sacrifices of farmers who stood firm to protect their land and dignity, this book must be read and preserved,” he said.

Narayana Rao stated that it is the collective responsibility of society to pass on this history to coming generations so that the sacrifices made for Amaravati are never forgotten. He observed that books such as Nenu-Naa Amaravati play a crucial role in safeguarding people’s movements from being erased or distorted over time.