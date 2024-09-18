  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

PM giving priority to farmers, women: BJP

PM giving priority to farmers, women: BJP
x
Highlights

Coastal zone membership drive in-charge reviews membership programme in Guntur East, Guntur West and Prathipadu Assembly constituencies

Guntur: BJP membership drive programme coastal zone in-charge Valluru Jayaparakash Narayana said Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave priority to women, farmers and youth during the first 100 days of third tenure and hiked the Mudra loan to Rs 20 lakh as soon as he came to power for the third time.

He reviewed the membership drive in Guntur East, Guntur West and Prathipadu Assembly constituencies at BJP district office in Guntur city on Tuesday. Speaking on this occasion, he conveyed birthday greetings to Narendra Modi. He expressed confidence that the BJP will become a major political party in the state.

Party district president Vanama Narendra, BJP state Pramukh Palapati Ravi Kumar, Yadlapati Swaruparani, former minister Dr Sanakkayala Aruna were among those who participated in the meeting.

Meanwhile, on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi birthday, Kisan Morcha state vice-president V Panduranga Vithal distributed sweets to the people at Gorantla Madiga Palle. Speaking on this occasion, he said Madigas were benefitted due to subdivision of SC reservations. MRPS leaders Rama Rao, Rama Rao, Bokka Babu Madiga, Sankar Madiga, BJP district vice-president Avula Rama Koteswara Rao were present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick