PM Modi announces Ex-gratia to Markapuram bus accident victims

The Prime Minister Narendra on Thursday expressed grief over the tragic road accident in Prakasam district, Andhra Pradesh, and announced financial assistance for the victims.

In a post on X, the PMO said the incident was deeply distressing and extended condolences to the bereaved families. It stated that an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund would be provided to the next of kin of each deceased, while the injured would receive ₹50,000.

The accident occurred near slab quarries when a private travel bus collided with a tipper lorry. The impact triggered a fire that completely gutted the bus, resulting in 13 fatalities and injuries to around 20 others. The bus was travelling from Nirmal in Telangana to Nellore.

Earlier, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu reviewed the situation with officials and enquired about the medical assistance being provided to the injured. Police informed him that approximately 20 injured persons had been shifted to various hospitals for treatment. He directed authorities to conduct a comprehensive inquiry and submit a detailed report on the causes of the accident.