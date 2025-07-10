Live
PM Modi Honoured by Brazil, Ghana, Namibia | AP Deputy CM Calls It a Proud Moment for India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi received top civilian honours from Brazil, Ghana, and Namibia, bringing his total to 27 international recognitions. Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM praised PM Modi’s leadership and called it a proud moment for every Indian.
India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi has received the highest civilian awards from Brazil, Ghana, and Namibia during his current visit to five countries.
These new honours raise his total to 27 international awards, which is a rare and proud achievement for any world leader.
What Did the Andhra Deputy CM Say?
The Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh posted a message on X (formerly Twitter) to congratulate PM Modi.
He praised:
- PM Modi's strong leadership since 2014
- His role in making India the 4th largest economy
- His efforts in building good relationships with other countries
- His ability to handle important situations like Operation Sindhoor
The Deputy CM said this is a very proud moment for all Indians, showing that the world respects India under PM Modi’s leadership.
Heartfelt congratulations to Hon’ble Prime Minister Sri @narendramodi Ji on being conferred the highest civilian honours by Brazil, Ghana and Namibia during his ongoing five-nation visit, raising the total to a remarkable 27 such international recognitions.Since taking office… pic.twitter.com/QRqwFjNclM— Pawan Kalyan (@PawanKalyan) July 9, 2025