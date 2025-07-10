PM Modi Honoured by Brazil, Ghana, Namibia | AP Deputy CM Calls It a Proud Moment for India

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi has received the highest civilian awards from Brazil, Ghana, and Namibia during his current visit to five countries.

These new honours raise his total to 27 international awards, which is a rare and proud achievement for any world leader.

What Did the Andhra Deputy CM Say?

The Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh posted a message on X (formerly Twitter) to congratulate PM Modi.

He praised:

PM Modi's strong leadership since 2014

His role in making India the 4th largest economy

His efforts in building good relationships with other countries

His ability to handle important situations like Operation Sindhoor

The Deputy CM said this is a very proud moment for all Indians, showing that the world respects India under PM Modi’s leadership.