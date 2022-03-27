PM Narendra Modi announces ex-gratia to Bhakarapet bus accident victims

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed shock over the Bhakarapet bus accident in Chittoor district and paid condolences to the families of the deceased. He announced Rs. 2 lakh each for kin of deceased and compensation of Rs. 50,000 per for injured person.



Chittoor District Deputy Transport Commissioner M Basireddy said the bus accident was due to speeding and negligence of the driver. He responded to a private bus accident at Bhakarapet near Tirupati and explained that the accident took place due to going straight without noticing a turn on Ghat Road.

"We are treating 32 people in RUIA, seven in SVIMS and six in BIRD Hospital," the collector said. The Urban SP said they were investigating the bus accident.

As many as deven including a woman, two children and four youth died in the road accident on the Bakarapet ghat road, last night while 55 more in the bus injured. As the bus carrying 62 coming from Dharmavaram in Anantapur district to Tirupati for a wedding engagement function fell into the deep valley in the late hours, it was noticed by others going in vehicles lately and informed the police.

Chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed shock over the death of seven and condolence to the bereaved family. He directed district official ensure better treatment to the injured.