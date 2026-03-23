Polavaram MLA falls prey to cyber fraud

Rajamahendravaram: Polavaram MLA Chirri Balaraju of Jana Sena Party, lost Rs 12 lakh after falling prey to a cyber fraud effected by a fake traffic challan link sent to his mobile phone.

According to the police, the MLA received a message claiming that a traffic challan related to his vehicle was pending under RTA. Believing it to be genuine, he clicked on the link provided in the message.

The link led to the download of a malicious application onto his phone. Within a short time of opening the link, Rs 12 lakh was withdrawn from his bank account at an IndusInd Bank branch in Jangareddygudem.

The MLA realised something was wrong after receiving alerts about unauthorised transactions and suspected that his phone had been hacked. He immediately lodged a complaint at the Jeelugumilli Police Station.

Police registered a case under Section 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 66 D of the Information Technology Act, and began an investigation. During preliminary inquiry, officials found that the siphoned amount was traced to withdrawals made from an ATM located in West Bengal. Efforts are underway to identify and apprehend those involved by tracking IP addresses and analysing app data. Police cautioned the public against clicking on suspicious links sent in the name of traffic challans, gift vouchers or KYC updates. They advised citizens to use only official government websites or authorised applications for paying traffic fines. Officials also warned users to be careful while granting permissions to mobile applications, especially those seeking access to contacts and SMS.