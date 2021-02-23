Polavaram project being fitted with German hydraulic cylinders

Polavaram: For the first time in the country, the German hydraulic cylinders are being used for the radial gates of the irrigation project at Polavaram, according to a communiqué from the Megha Engineering.

The statement said that the radial gates of the Polavaram Project would be equipped with the hydraulic cylinders imported from Germany.

Engineers have already arrived here to arrange the hydraulic cylinders to the radial gates and the first hydraulic cylinder was already installed to the first gate, it said.

According to the engineering company, each radial gate would have two hydraulic cylinders which means 96 cylinders would be fitted to the 48 radial gates.

Elaborating on the technical details of the hydraulic cylinders, it stated that the length of the cylinder would be 17.3 metres weighing 20 metric tonnes.

It claimed that it was the first time the gates were fitted with hydraulic cylinders in the country. With the help of power packs, the hydraulic cylinders would be installed to the gates.

It may be recalled that already 192 girders were already placed.