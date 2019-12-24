Trending :
ADVERTISEMENT
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Police arrest four businessmen on bank fraud charges in Rajamahendravaram

Police arrest four businessmen on bank fraud charges in Rajamahendravaram
Highlights

A few days later, the bank officials who lent money for the cashew business went to the godown for inspection and found the empty godown without...

A few days later, the bank officials who lent money for the cashew business went to the godown for inspection and found the empty godown without cashew reserves. The bank executives were upset and later complained to the police on nine traders. Local SI Shiva Nagababu informed about the incident.

The four traders of Anaparthi Mandal and Pera Ramachandrapuram have shown cashews stored in godown and borrowed Rs 10 crore from the Indian Bank at Raja Mahendravaram.

Subsequently, the suspected bank officials came to Godown for suspicion that payments due from them were not properly deposited and there were no materials and an empty godown appeared. Based on a complaint lodged by the bank authorities, four businessmen Nallammilli Aruna, Varalakshmi, Radha and Karri Venkatabulir Reddy who took loans have been arrested in connection with this.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
Jadavpur University students show black flags to Bengal Governor for second time24 Dec 2019 6:19 AM GMT

Jadavpur University students show black flags to Bengal Governor for second time

Cabinet meeting in Visakhapatnam on December 27, is Jagan provocating TDP
Cabinet meeting in Visakhapatnam on December 27, is Jagan...
Jharkhand: Hemant Soren to be CM after defeating BJP
Jharkhand: Hemant Soren to be CM after defeating BJP
Capital War: Amaravati Farmers continue protests for seventh day, seek
Capital War: Amaravati Farmers continue protests for seventh day,...
Operation Twist: RBI
Operation Twist: RBI's move to keep economy strong


Top