Police arrest four businessmen on bank fraud charges in Rajamahendravaram

A few days later, the bank officials who lent money for the cashew business went to the godown for inspection and found the empty godown without cashew reserves. The bank executives were upset and later complained to the police on nine traders. Local SI Shiva Nagababu informed about the incident.

The four traders of Anaparthi Mandal and Pera Ramachandrapuram have shown cashews stored in godown and borrowed Rs 10 crore from the Indian Bank at Raja Mahendravaram.

Subsequently, the suspected bank officials came to Godown for suspicion that payments due from them were not properly deposited and there were no materials and an empty godown appeared. Based on a complaint lodged by the bank authorities, four businessmen Nallammilli Aruna, Varalakshmi, Radha and Karri Venkatabulir Reddy who took loans have been arrested in connection with this.