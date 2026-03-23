Police conduct mega anti-drug drive ‘Operation Vajra Prahar’

Penukonda: Policecarried out a district-wide cordon and search operation under “Operation Vajra Prahar” on Sunday, aimed at curbing drug abuse and illegal trafficking. The operation was conducted under the directions of District SP S Satish Kumar, following instructions from DGP Harish Kumar Gupta and supervision of EAGLE IG AK Ravi Krishna.

Police teams conducted intensive searches across all sub-divisions, including Kadiri, Penukonda and Puttaparthi, covering suspected hotspots such as rented houses, lodges, abandoned buildings, bus stands, railway stations, and areas linked to rowdy-sheeters and known offenders.

During the operation, 109 two-wheelers with improper documentation were seized and 20 rowdy-sheeters were counselled. Special focus was placed on preventing the supply of ganja and other narcotic substances, along with monitoring illicit liquor activities.

Officials also created awareness among the public about the harmful health, social and legal consequences of drug use, particularly among youth. Surveillance was strengthened using drone cameras.

Police urged citizens to report information related to narcotics through the toll-free number 1972, assuring confidentiality. As part of the campaign, officers and the public took a pledge to work towards a drug-free society.

SP Satish Kumar stated that such operations will continue regularly to eliminate drug-related activities and ensure public safety across the district.