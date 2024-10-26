Live
Just In
Police conduct thorough inspections at a hotel following bomb threat in Tirupati
Amid bomb threat to a Hotel in Tirupati, the police have conducted thorough inspections of the hotel. In addition to the said Hotel, three private hotels near Leela Mahal and another establishment in Ramanuja Kudali were also subjected to heightened security measures after threats were reported via email.
Under the guidance of DSP Venkata Narayana, special teams were deployed to meticulously scour the premises for any signs of explosives.
After comprehensive searches yielded no dangerous items, the police confirmed that the situation was secure, alleviating concerns at the affected locations. However, a case has been registered, and investigations are currently underway to determine the source of the threats.
Authorities urge the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity as they work to ensure the safety of the community and its visitors.