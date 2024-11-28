Police continues to search for director RGV in social media remarks case

In a significant turn of events, the Andhra Pradesh High Court has postponed the hearing on filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma's (RGV) writ petition. The petition, which seeks an order to prevent the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) against him, was set to be heard on Monday. Despite the legal developments, the police continue their intense search for RGV across the Telugu states, including Kerala and Tamil Nadu. Reports indicate that a total of six police teams are actively participating in the search operation.

Since 2014, RGV has faced legal challenges with nine cases registered against him, but he has not appeared for questioning in any of these incidents thus far. The Prakasam district police have reiterated their demand for RGV to come forward for questioning. Meanwhile, as authorities are relentlessly pursuing him, RGV remains vocal, posting videos and giving interviews, which have only heightened public interest.

The police employing advanced technology, including tracking phone signals, to locate the filmmaker's whereabouts. The situation continues to develop as police intensify their efforts in tracing RGV, who remains at large while navigating his legal battles.