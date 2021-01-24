Police cracks death mystery in Srikakulam, confirms it as murder over dispute on Fish curry

Police have cracked the case of a man who died under suspicious circumstances in Avalingi village in Srikakulam. He was revealed to have been murdered. A case has been registered against seven persons. According to Patapatnam Circle Inspector Ravi Prasad, Ganta Pandurangarao of Kakinada had come three months ago for the construction of a protected fresh water scheme tank near Buditi in Saravakota mandal and was renting a house in Avalingi. He recently went to his hometown for the Sankranti festival and brought his acquaintance Palamuri Prasad (60) from Kattamuru village in East Godavari district with him to Avalangi village on the 21st of this month. The two, along with two other locals, made fish curry that night, drank alcohol.



However, a dispute arose between Panduranga Rao and Prasad over fish curry. Panduranga Rao lost his temper and beat Prasad to death. The body was taken in a garbage cart with the help of locals and buried on a nearby pond embankment. The incident came to light when the villagers informed the police. The case was registered and investigated as per the complaint of VRO Appa Rao. Prasad's body was taken out on Saturday in the presence of Tehsildar Rajamohan and later shifted to hospital for postmortem.

According to the Circle Inspector, a case has been registered against Panduranga Rao, a tank construction contractor from Kakinada, and five others from Avalingi village who assisted in moving and burying the body.