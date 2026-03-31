Police detain Harsha Kumar, intercept ‘Chalo Akiveedu’

Rajamahendravaram: Former Member of Parliament GV Harsha Kumar was placed under house arrest by police on Monday in connection with the Ramalayam dispute at Pedapeta village in Akiveedu mandal of West Godavari district. Police stopped Harsha Kumar near Quarry Centre in Rajamahendravaram while he was on his way to Akiveedu following his call for “Chalo Akiveedu.” He was taken into custody and shifted to his residence, where police personnel were deployed.

Criticising the action, Harsha Kumar termed the government’s move to prevent his visit as undemocratic. He alleged that the recent installation of a Sri Rama idol at the village deity Gonthalamma temple by Deputy Speaker K Raghurama Krishnam Raju was opposed by local residents.

He further alleged that on Sri Rama Navami, the Deputy Speaker visited the village with a large convoy and police presence, which led to tensions.

A minor clash reportedly occurred, leaving a few persons with minor injuries. Harsha Kumar claimed that cases, including attempt to murder, were registered against 57 villagers and that 21 persons have already been remandedto sub-jail.