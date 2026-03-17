Police detain YSRCP activists following protest against TTD Chairman

Tirupati: Mild tension gripped parts of Tirupati on Monday after police detained several leaders and activists of YSRCP, who staged a protest demanding the resignation of TTD Chairman BR Naidu.

The protest took place near a private hotel in the city where the TTD Chairman was reportedly staying. YSRC leaders, including members of the party’s women’s wing, assembled outside the premises and raised slogans calling for his immediate resignation.

Police personnel, who were already deployed in the area, intervened as the gathering grew and the protest intensified. To prevent any disturbance to public order, Tiruchanoor police took several protestors into custody and shifted them from the spot. Among those detained were women’s wing leaders Geetha Yadav, Sai Kumari, Padmaja and Vijaya Lakshmi, police said.

Earlier, tension briefly escalated when YSRCP leaders and supporters of the NDA engaged in a heated verbal exchange near the hotel. The situation, however, was quickly brought under control after police stepped in and dispersed the groups. Officials said the preventive detentions were carried out to avoid escalation and maintain law and order in the area.