Police detect 62 property cases in February

Visakhapatnam: The city police cracked 62 property offence cases in the month of February, informed City Police Commissioner Shankhabrata Bagchi. Briefing the media here on Wednesday, the CP said that the city police arrested 54 property offenders involved in different crimes.

About 1.79-kg of gold ornaments, 6144.78-grams of silver ware, 9 two-wheelers, an auto rickshaw and a van were recovered by the police, the CP informed. Shankhabrata Bagchi said that 62 property offences were reported in the last month and all of them traced and property recovered from the accused.

Apart from the property cases, the CP informed that 301 missing mobiles worth Rs.45.15 lakh were also recovered. He stated that special teams were formed for detection of property offences. The teams used technical methods, investigated the cases from different perspectives. A total of Rs 1.12 crore was recovered including mobile phones, he informed. As part of preventive measures, the Commissioner mentioned that 239 CCTV cameras were installed across the city and 198 crime awareness meetings were held by the crime wing officers to create awareness among the public. Special patrolling at crime prone areas was conducted with crime teams during day and night times, he added.