Police dismantle cockfight arenas in Krishna district villages

Vijayawada: Interesting tussle is taking place in some parts of the district between the police and the cockfights organisers. Defying the orders of the police, the cockfight organisers have made some arrangements in Mylavaram, Guduru, Tiruvuru, A Konduru, Gampalagudem, Avanigadda, Mylavaram mandals to conduct the cockfights for Sankranti. On noticing the same, the police swung into action and dismantled the arrangements by using tractors and JCBs.

The police noticed the arrangements at Narikempadu village of Gampalagudem mandal, Morusumilli village, Mylavaram mandal, Mopidevi village of Avanigadda mandal, Gopalapuram village of A Kondurumandal, Kakarla village of Tiruvuru, Posinavaripalem village of Guduru mandal.

The organisers kept the tarpaulins and tents as part of the arrangements for the cockfights. Krishna district Superintendent of Police issued instructions to the district police to work in coordination with the local Revenue, Panchayat staff to identify the cockfight arenas and remove immediately on a war-footing basis.

The cockfight organisers are determined to host the fights and been doing preparations in some parts of the district particularly in interior areas of the mandals. Crores of rupees change hands in the betting made by punters.