Police hand over lost money to cyber fraud victims

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam city police reached out to cyber fraud victims and handed over them money they had lost in cybercrimes by taking action against offenders.

With the initiative taken by Visakhapatnam City Police Commissioner Shankhabrata Bagchi, the recovered money from various cybercrimes were handed over to rightful owners in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

Briefing details with the media, the Commissioner of Police informed that lost money of the victims were recovered to the tune of Rs.22,47,54,369 and refunded to 1,240 victims of cyber frauds under the banner of refund mela.

This has become the highest refund made by any Police Commissionerate in the state of Andhra Pradesh, the CP informed.

A total of 558 people were arrested so far as part of the action taken against cybercrimes. 470 People were arrested in financial cyber fraud cases, while 88 persons were arrested related to social media cases.

As part of the special operation against instant loan app scams, around Rs.60 lakh worth of crypto-currency was seized and Rs.57,24,349 was distributed in the form of cheques to 126 victims as per the court orders.

Cybercrimes are increasing day by day and despite growing awareness among the people, the CP mentioned that people are still getting cheated by cyber criminals. Meanwhile, Visakhapatnam city cyber crime police are working to curb cybercrimes and trace their roots.

The police cautioned that the cyber criminals are cheating people in various ways. They included digital arrest, trading apps, task-based online scams, APK/remote access/screen sharing scams.