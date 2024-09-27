Police Impose Restrictions Ahead of Former CM Jagan's Visit to Tirumala

In anticipation of former Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy's visit to Tirumala, local police have heightened security measures and issued strict guidelines to maintain law and order in the region. District Superintendent of Police (SP) Subbarayudu announced that Section 30 of the Police Act is currently in effect, prohibiting rallies and large gatherings throughout the Tirupati district.

In light of the ongoing protests related to the Tirumala Laddu controversy, law enforcement has proactively notified several leaders and activists of the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP), advising against holding unauthorized meetings or processions. The police emphasized that prior permission is essential for any type of gathering, including rallies and public meetings.

The restrictions are set to remain in effect for one month, specifically until October 24, in order to ensure public safety and uphold peace during this politically charged time. As former CM Jagan prepares for his visit, the police force is on high alert to manage the situation effectively and prevent any potential unrest.