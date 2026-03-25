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Police initiative to protect city motorists from heat

  • Created On:  25 March 2026 10:01 AM IST
Police initiative to protect city motorists from heat
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Vijayawada: In a citizen-friendly initiative to provide relief from the scorching summer heat, traffic police in Vijayawada have begun installing green mat shades at major traffic junctions across the city.

The programme is being implemented under the directions of NTR District Police Commissioner SV Rajasekhar Babu and the supervision of Traffic DCP Shaik Shareen Begum. As part of the initiative, a green mat shade has been set up at Ajith Singh Nagar Daba Kotlu Centre on Vijayawada - Nuzvid State Highway, a busy junction where a large number of commuters halt at traffic signals. Vijayawada City 6th Traffic Inspector Suvarna Raju, along with SIs J Krishna, Naga Durga, and staff, took part in the installation.

On an experimental basis, similar shades were earlier installed at Seethannapet and Screw Bridge traffic signal junctions, receiving a positive response from motorists, particularly two-wheeler riders, who benefited from protection against the intense heat.

Officials said Vijayawada has around 120 traffic junctions, including 35 to 45 major circles. Based on feasibility and traffic density, the department is planning to extend the facility to more key locations across the city. Notably, the initiative is being carried out using departmental resources. The green mat structures help reduce heat exposure and provide temporary shelter, making waiting at signals more comfortable during peak summer. Motorists have welcomed the move, describing it as a thoughtful and practical step towards public convenience. Police officials said more such installations will be taken up in the coming days.

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green mat shadesVijayawada traffic policesummer heat relieftraffic junction initiativecommuter comfort
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