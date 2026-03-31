Police injured in explosion in Challapalli, Home Minister Anitha orders better treatment

An explosion in a police vehicle near Challapalli left several police personnel injured while seized firecrackers were being transported for disposal.

District Superintendent of Police Vidyasagar Naidu stated that the firecrackers had been previously confiscated and stored in a shed away from the police station. The explosion occurred while they were being transported in accordance with court orders for disposal.

According to the SP, five police personnel were injured in the incident, including a Sub-Inspector, with three sustaining severe injuries. The injured were initially taken to a nearby hospital for first aid before being shifted to Vijayawada for advanced treatment. Doctors have confirmed that all those injured are now in a stable condition and out of danger.

He further said that a detailed internal inquiry has been initiated to determine the cause of the explosion, adding that steps would be taken to prevent such incidents in future.

Meanwhile, State Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha responded to the incident by speaking with the district SP to review the situation. She also directed officials to ensure that the injured personnel receive the best possible medical care.