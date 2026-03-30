Police intensify vigil on cricket betting

Nellore: In the wake of Indian Premier League (IPL) matches, police administration intensified the vigil on cricket betters.

It may be recalled that on March 3, police arrested a three-member betting gang at Butchireddypalem mandal during T-20 World Cup, and seized Rs 38lakhs cash, Rs 89 lakhs worth online accounts and computers from them.

As the IPL season has begun Superintendent of Police Ajitha Vejendla conducted meeting with officials on Sunday and directed the to ensure restricting the cricketing bettings. The SP has specified the officials to concentrate particularly on online betting as such type of Modus Operandi has been continuing in the district.

The SP said that despite government banning the betting related Gaming Apps, and police department conducting awareness camps but some continuing the process through Telegram, WhatsApp, Instagram etc flatforms.

The SP has urged the youth not to fall on the trap of cricket betters and such kind of activity would ruin their families. The SP has warned of initiating stringent action against those who either encouraging cricket bettings or promoting it.

She urged the people to inform the police through call 112 or Police Control Room number 9392903413 immediately.