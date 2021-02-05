Police misuse Sec 307 against TDP leaders: Varla Ramaiah

Amaravati: TDP Politburo member Varla Ramaiah on Thursday strongly objected to the manner in which the police were deliberately creating hurdles for TDP State president Atchannaidu to get bail in an attempt to murder case that was wrongfully filed against him in the Nimmada panchayat poll issue.

Ramaiah said that under the leadership of DGP Gautam Sawang, the State Police were misusing Section 307 very badly only to target the TDP leaders. It was laughable that the police filed an attempt to murder case against Atchannaidu though there was no use of any weapon or injury or conspiracy angle but just his voice on the phone.

Addressing a press conference here, the TDP leader demanded that the DGP explain why even the case diary was not made available when Atchannaidu bail application was moved in the court. This was the lowest level any police officer could downgrade himself to and the people were looking at the Andhra Pradesh Police with contempt for their unabashed surrender to the YSRCP leaders. Section 307 was also used against another TDP leader Dora Babu even though he was the victim in that case. It was the YSRCP leaders who attacked and damaged Dora Babu's vehicle. The DGP is obviously protecting the culprits and harassing the victims.

Ramaiah also demanded the suspension of Tsunduru SI Sravani for violating the poll code and directly threatening TDP leader Balakoti Reddy to prevent him from filing nomination. Her voice was available as proof. Balakoti Reddy complaint to the State Election Commission, the DGP and the SP concerned already. It was high time for the DGP to stop setting a wrong example for the police force. He should stop dancing to the tunes of the YSRCP leaders as it would further damage the already sullied image of the Andhra Pradesh Police. The DGP would have to once again answer before the court for his omissions and commissions in the Atchannaidu case.

The TDP leader asked how the police could expect to take custody of Atchannaidu when there was no case at all. Atchannaidu just tried to make some request on phone to his relative for a compromise, which did not have any scope to file an attempt to murder case. Atchannaidu was targeted just because Chief Minister Jagan had to eat jail food for 16 months because of the petition filed by K Yerran Naidu in the High Court at that time. Even the Tsunduru SI crossed her limits by opening a rowdy sheet against Balakoti Reddy though just a single case was there against him. The DGP was doing all these wrong things apparently to see happiness in the eyes of Jagan. But the fact was that all those officers who blindly supported the Jagan went to jail at one time or the other.