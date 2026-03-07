Police open house organised in Anantapur

The Anantapur District Police organised a Police Open House programme at the Shadikhana in the Police Headquarters on Friday to create awareness among students about the weapons, equipment and technology used by the police.

The programme was conducted on the instructions of District Superintendent of Police P. Jagadeesh as part of the International Women’s Day week celebrations. Students from several educational institutions in the city attended the event in large numbers and showed keen interest in the exhibition.

Under the supervision of AR Additional SP Iliyas Basha, trained police personnel explained the functioning, usage and safety measures related to various weapons and equipment used in police duties. Officials said it is important for students to gain awareness about law enforcement systems and the tools used by police from an early stage.

The exhibition featured several firearms including the .22 rifle, .410 musket, .303 rifle, 7.62 mm SLR, AK-47, 5.56 mm INSAS rifle, 9 mm carbine, .38 revolver, 9 mm pistol, Glock pistol, VL pistol, 12-bore pump action gun, LMG, 51 mm mortar, HE-36 grenades, anti-riot guns and gas guns.

Protective gear such as body protectors, fibre lathis, helmets, stone guards and bullet-proof jackets (heavy, medium and light) were also displayed. In addition, police showcased advanced technology and forensic tools including day and night vision binoculars, GPS devices, megaphones, bomb detection equipment, UV lights, footprint lifters and explosive detectors.

Modern surveillance devices such as drones, body-worn cameras, network cameras and fingerprint identification systems were also demonstrated. The police dog squad and a cyber safety awareness vehicle highlighting cybercrime prevention were part of the exhibition.

AR DSP Neelakantheswara Reddy, RI Pavan Kumar, Women Police CI Venkateswarlu, police personnel and students participated in the programme.