Police profession offers opportunity to serve society

Eluru: Eluru Range IG GVG Ashok Kumar called upon personnel undergoing constable training to master modern technology and work with a service-oriented approach.

He visited the District Police Training Centre in Pedavegi on Tuesday. He interacted with 142 trainee constables from Chittoor district and gave them directions. First, the IG was given a grand welcome by DTC Principal and Eluru District Additional SP Admin N Surya Chandra Rao.

Addressing the trainees, he said that the police profession is not just a job, but a great opportunity to serve the society. All the youth coming into the police system are like new blood, and during the training period, they were advised to develop a complete understanding of the new laws, BNS, and BNSS, along with physical fitness. In today’s era, a drone camera can make the work of two or three police officers easier, and that is why the trainees should be more passionate about learning computers, IT and modern technology. They were especially advised to master the field of cybercrime.

DTC DSP Prasad, Inspectors Akula Raghu, Rama Rao, RI Krishnam Raju and the training centre staff participated in this programme.