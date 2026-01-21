Police raids to curb sale of ganja and narcotic substances

Anantapur: In a bid to curb the sale and consumption of ganja and other narcotic substances, the Anantapur district police have intensified inspections across the district following the directions of Superintendent of Police P Jagadish.

Police teams carried out surprise checks on shops, petty stalls, and establishments located near schools and colleges to identify and eliminate illegal sales of banned substances. During the inspections, officers warned that strict legal action would be taken against anyone found selling or storing ganja or other narcotics.

Officials emphasized that any attempts to target students through drug sales would be dealt with severely.

The SP stated that the police department is committed to safeguarding public health and protecting the youth from the dangers of drug abuse. Continuous raids and awareness programs will be conducted to ensure a drug-free society, he added. The public has been urged to report any information regarding the sale or use of narcotic substances to the nearest police station or by calling Dial 100 / 112.