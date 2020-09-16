Police seize 210 illicit liquor bottles of worth Rs. 60,000 in Jammalamadugu

Kadapa: Excise officials have raided on a lodge located at Kanneluru area in Jammalamadugu town and seized Rs 60,000 worth 210 Karnataka made liquor bottles and arrested a person. According to the Jammalamadugu excise C.I Chenna Reddy, three persons belongs to Jammalamadugu town bringing liquor bottles from Karnataka state and supplying them to the locals for the last four months.

He said during the interrogation three accused G. Srinivasulu Reddy, K. Meghanath Reddy, A. Aravind indulged in the crime. Among them, two were working with electronic media channels in Jammalamadugu town. The CI disclosed that all three accused managed to escape from the spot. A case has been registered by Jammalamadugu police.

